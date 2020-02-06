The Rolling Stones inician gira por Canadá y Estados Unidos

The Rolling Stones No Filter 2020 USA/CA Tour!

It’s a new year, a new decade and we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸There will be a special fan presale starting on Wednesday Feb 12 at 10am (local time) through to Thursday Feb 13 at 10pm (local time) – sign up here to get access: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/USACAPRESALESo MAY 202008 – SDCCU Stadium SAN DIEGO, CA12 – BC Place VANCOUVER, BC16 – U.S. Bank Stadium MINNEAPOLIS, MN20 – Nissan Stadium NASHVILLE, TN24 – Circuit of The Americas AUSTIN, TX29 – Cotton Bowl Stadium DALLAS, TXJUNE 202006 – New Era Field BUFFALO, NY10 – Ford Field DETROIT, MI14 – Cardinal Stadium LOUISVILLE, KY19 – FirstEnergy Stadium CLEVELAND, OH23 – Heinz Field PITTSBURGH, PA27 – The Dome at America’s Center ST. LOUIS, MOJULY 202001 – Bank of America Stadium CHARLOTTE, NC05 – Raymond James Stadium TAMPA, FL09 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GATickets go on general sale Friday February 14 at 10am (local time) ❤️We have just launched a brand new website find out more about the tour at www.rollingstones.com/tour!

Posted by The Rolling Stones on Thursday, February 6, 2020