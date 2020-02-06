The Rolling Stones inician gira por Canadá y Estados Unidos

Y las piedras siguen rodando.
Si eres fan de la banda británica The Rolling Stones, conformada por Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood y Charlie Watts y con casi 60 años de trayectoria, te informamos que regresa a los escenarios con la gira No filter tour, que constará de 15 fechas y comenzará el 8 de mayo próximo en San Diego, California.
El recorrido que hará la banda incluye a las ciudades de Vancouver, Austin, Lousville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte, Tampa, Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh y, terminarán en Atlanta, el 9 de julio.
Así lo anunció la propia banda en su página de Facebook. “Es un nuevo año, una nueva década y estamos encantados de anunciar una nueva gira Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA!”
The Rolling Stones No Filter 2020 USA/CA Tour!
It’s a new year, a new decade and we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸There will be a special fan presale starting on Wednesday Feb 12 at 10am (local time) through to Thursday Feb 13 at 10pm (local time) – sign up here to get access: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/USACAPRESALESo MAY 202008 – SDCCU Stadium SAN DIEGO, CA12 – BC Place VANCOUVER, BC16 – U.S. Bank Stadium MINNEAPOLIS, MN20 – Nissan Stadium NASHVILLE, TN24 – Circuit of The Americas AUSTIN, TX29 – Cotton Bowl Stadium DALLAS, TXJUNE 202006 – New Era Field BUFFALO, NY10 – Ford Field DETROIT, MI14 – Cardinal Stadium LOUISVILLE, KY19 – FirstEnergy Stadium CLEVELAND, OH23 – Heinz Field PITTSBURGH, PA27 – The Dome at America’s Center ST. LOUIS, MOJULY 202001 – Bank of America Stadium CHARLOTTE, NC05 – Raymond James Stadium TAMPA, FL09 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GATickets go on general sale Friday February 14 at 10am (local time) ❤️We have just launched a brand new website find out more about the tour at www.rollingstones.com/tour!
