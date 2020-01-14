Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Premios de la Academia 2020

Los Premios de la Academia, “Oscar” en su 92 edición, tienen grandes sorpresas entre las que destacan las siguientes:

La película del Joker domina la entrega con 11 dominaciones

La actriz Scarlett Johansson se le anunció en dos nominaciones.

Aquí la lista completa:

Mejor película

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage story
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejor director

  • Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
  • Todd Phillips (Joker)
  • Sam Mendes (1917)
  • Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
  • Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Mejor actriz

  • Cynthia Erivo (Harriet )
  • Scarlett Johansson (Marriage story)
  • Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
  • Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
  • Renée Zellwegger (Judy )

Mejor actor

  • Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
  • Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
  • Adam Driver (Marriage story)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker )
  • Jonathan Pryce (The two popes)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
  • Laura Dern (Marriage story)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo rabbit)
  • Florence Pugh (Little women)
  • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The two Popes)
  • Al Pacino (The irishman)
  • Joe Pesci (The irishman)
  • Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little women
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Ad astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Mejor edición de sonido

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor banda sonora

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars

Mejor corto animado

  • Dcera
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Mejor cortometraje

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The neighbor’s window
  • Saria
  • A sister

Mejor documental

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The edge of democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Mejor documental corto

  • In the absence
  • Learning to skateboard in the warzone (if you’re a girl)
  • Life overtakes me
  • St lous superman
  • Walk run cha-cha

Mejor película extranjera

  • Corpus Christi (Polonia)
  • Honeyland (Macedonia)
  • Les misérables (Francia)
  • Pain and glory (España)
  • Parasite (Corea del Sur)

Mejor diseño de producción

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejor montaje

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Mejor fotografía

  • The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
  • Joker (Lawrence Sher)
  • The lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
  • 1917 (Roger Deakins)
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The lion king
  • 1917
  • Star Wars

Mejor maquillaje

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of evil
  • 1917

Mejor película animada

  • How to train your dragon : the hidden world
  • I lost my body
  • Klaus
  • Missing link
  • Toy Story 4

Mejor canción original

  • Toy story 4 , por ‘I can’t let you throw yourself away’
  • Rocketman , por ‘(I’m gonna) love me again’
  • Breakthrough, por ‘I’m standing with you’
  • Frozen II , por ‘Into the unknown’
  • Harriet , por ‘Stand up’

Mejor guion adaptado

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

Mejor guion original

  • Knives out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

