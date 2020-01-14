Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Premios de la Academia 2020

Los Premios de la Academia, “Oscar” en su 92 edición, tienen grandes sorpresas entre las que destacan las siguientes:
La película del Joker domina la entrega con 11 dominaciones
La actriz Scarlett Johansson se le anunció en dos nominaciones.
Aquí la lista completa:
Mejor película
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage story
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor director
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
- Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet )
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellwegger (Judy )
Mejor actor
- Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
- Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker )
- Jonathan Pryce (The two popes)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- The Irishman
- Jojo rabbit
- Joker
- Little women
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Ad astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Mejor edición de sonido
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor banda sonora
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars
Mejor corto animado
- Dcera
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Mejor cortometraje
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The neighbor’s window
- Saria
- A sister
Mejor documental
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The edge of democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Mejor documental corto
- In the absence
- Learning to skateboard in the warzone (if you’re a girl)
- Life overtakes me
- St lous superman
- Walk run cha-cha
Mejor película extranjera
- Corpus Christi (Polonia)
- Honeyland (Macedonia)
- Les misérables (Francia)
- Pain and glory (España)
- Parasite (Corea del Sur)
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor montaje
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Mejor fotografía
- The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Joker (Lawrence Sher)
- The lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
- 1917 (Roger Deakins)
- Once upon a time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The lion king
- 1917
- Star Wars
Mejor maquillaje
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of evil
- 1917
Mejor película animada
- How to train your dragon : the hidden world
- I lost my body
- Klaus
- Missing link
- Toy Story 4
Mejor canción original
- Toy story 4 , por ‘I can’t let you throw yourself away’
- Rocketman , por ‘(I’m gonna) love me again’
- Breakthrough, por ‘I’m standing with you’
- Frozen II , por ‘Into the unknown’
- Harriet , por ‘Stand up’
Mejor guion adaptado
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Mejor guion original
- Knives out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasite
